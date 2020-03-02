Handsome 24,850 UP 350

COWAY 69,900 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 95,800 UP 600

IBK 9,430 DN 80

KorElecTerm 32,550 UP 300

NamhaeChem 6,930 DN 10

DONGSUH 15,500 DN 150

BGF 4,520 UP 5

SamsungEng 14,050 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 3,795 UP 60

SAMSUNG CARD 33,350 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 19,100 DN 250

KT 23,550 DN 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 UP1000

LG Uplus 12,850 DN 350

SAMSUNG LIFE 56,800 DN 1,700

KT&G 85,400 UP 700

DHICO 4,955 DN 55

LG Display 13,500 DN 100

Kangwonland 23,050 UP 250

NAVER 175,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 175,000 UP 3,000

DSME 21,900 DN 250

DSINFRA 4,200 0

DWEC 4,025 DN 25

Donga ST 89,700 UP 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,800 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 247,000 UP 3,000

DongwonF&B 207,500 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 650

LGH&H 1,210,000 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 377,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 18,050 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,000 DN 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 35,000 DN 350

HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,250 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 60,100 DN 300

Celltrion 175,000 UP 5,000

Huchems 18,200 DN 200

(MORE)