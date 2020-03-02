KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 24,850 UP 350
COWAY 69,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,800 UP 600
IBK 9,430 DN 80
KorElecTerm 32,550 UP 300
NamhaeChem 6,930 DN 10
DONGSUH 15,500 DN 150
BGF 4,520 UP 5
SamsungEng 14,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,795 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 33,350 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 19,100 DN 250
KT 23,550 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 UP1000
LG Uplus 12,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 56,800 DN 1,700
KT&G 85,400 UP 700
DHICO 4,955 DN 55
LG Display 13,500 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,050 UP 250
NAVER 175,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 175,000 UP 3,000
DSME 21,900 DN 250
DSINFRA 4,200 0
DWEC 4,025 DN 25
Donga ST 89,700 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,800 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 247,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 207,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 650
LGH&H 1,210,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 377,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,000 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,000 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,250 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 60,100 DN 300
Celltrion 175,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 18,200 DN 200
