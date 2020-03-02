KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 DN 900
KIH 61,800 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 21,000 DN 100
GS 40,800 DN 450
HYUNDAILIVART 9,140 DN 170
LIG Nex1 26,000 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,950 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 122,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,750 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 UP 5,500
LF 12,300 DN 250
FOOSUNG 7,290 UP 130
JW HOLDINGS 5,080 UP 70
SK Innovation 114,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 20,700 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 38,400 DN 500
Hansae 13,500 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 45,650 DN 50
Youngone Corp 31,700 UP 200
KOLON IND 33,250 DN 200
HanmiPharm 266,500 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 6,100 DN 70
emart 107,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 UP 450
CUCKOO 93,500 DN 3,300
COSMAX 80,700 UP 5,600
MANDO 29,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 467,000 UP 3,500
INNOCEAN 66,600 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 28,000 DN 400
Netmarble 88,300 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S273000 UP2500
ORION 94,600 UP 300
BGF Retail 150,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 60,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 17,150 DN 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,350 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 9,490 DN 120
