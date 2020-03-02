Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea appoints new consul generals for Los Angeles, Houston

All Headlines 16:31 March 02, 2020

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday appointed new consul generals for Los Angeles and Houston in the United States in a springtime personnel reshuffle, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The government appointed Park Kyung-jae, former president of Dongbang Culture University, as the new consul general for Los Angeles, while naming Ahn Myung-soo, former ambassador to Turkmenistan, as the Houston consul general.

Unlike ambassadorial posts, the appointment of a consul general does not require diplomatic consent from the host country.

S. Korea appoints new consul generals for Los Angeles, Houston - 1

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#new consul generals
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!