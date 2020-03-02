Kia's February sales fall 5 pct on reduced output
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday its sales fell 5 percent last month from a year earlier due to supply disruptions caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.
Kia sold 187,844 vehicles in February, down from 197,656 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 14 percent on-year to 28,681 units last month from 33,222. Overseas sales were down 3.2 percent to 159,163 autos from 164,434 during the same period, it said.
Kia suspended its plants on Feb. 10 as suppliers in China suspended production during an extended Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 24 to Feb. 9. Its plants were affected for a week through Feb. 21 due to lack of parts from China.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento sport utility vehicle has eight domestic plants -- two in Gwangmyeong, three in Hwaseong and three in Gwangju -- and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the U.S., Slovakia, Mexico and India. Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units.
