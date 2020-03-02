Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean special envoy attends inauguration ceremony for Uruguay's new president

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean special presidential envoy has attended the inauguration ceremony for Uruguay's new President Luis Lacalle Pou in Montevideo, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

On Sunday, Park Myung-kwang, a former lawmaker and current head of the nongovernmental organization Global Civic Sharing, joined the event and delivered President Moon Jae-in's personal letter hoping for expanded "practical" bilateral cooperation in various sectors, the ministry said.

The Uruguayan president expressed appreciation to Park and his delegation, saying that he would do his best to further deepen and develop relations between the two countries during his term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by some 100 people, including top officials from Brazil, Paraguay, Chile and Colombia.

