Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. aware of reports of N.K. projectile launches, monitoring situation: official

All Headlines 23:24 March 02, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's projectile launches and is monitoring the situation, a senior U.S. government official said Monday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the first such launches this year.

"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea, and continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

A South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff officer told reporters in Seoul that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the type of projectile launched, adding that they found similarities in features between those fired Monday and those the regime launched last year.

A projectile, believed to be the North Korean version of the U.S.' Army Tactical Missile System, is launched on Aug. 16, 2019, in the file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK projectiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!