Pompeo: U.S. confident in S. Korea's efforts to fight coronavirus
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington is confident in South Korea and Italy's efforts to fight the coronavirus.
Pompeo wrote the message on Twitter, two days after the State Department raised its travel advisory for Daegu -- the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea -- to the highest level, urging Americans not to travel to the city. The rest of South Korea remains under the second-highest "Level 3," which advises Americans to reconsider travel to the country.
"We're confident in Italy and South Korea's efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and grateful to our partners for their transparency and tireless work to administer care to those affected by the novel coronavirus," the secretary said.
South Korea has seen a continued rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that people arriving in the U.S. "from certain designated high-risk countries or areas within those countries" will be screened both before leaving the country and when arriving.
