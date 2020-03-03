U.S. sanctions 2 Chinese nationals linked to N.K. cyber group
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned two Chinese nationals linked to a North Korean cyber group.
The department said on its website that it is designating the two individuals for having "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, a malicious cyber-enabled activity."
"The North Korean regime has continued its widespread campaign of extensive cyber-attacks on financial institutions to steal funds," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
5
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 476 new virus cases, total now at 4,212