N. Korea says leader Kim inspected long-range artillery unit's drill
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday leader Kim Jong-un guided a firing drill of a long-range artillery unit the previous day.
On Monday, South Korea's military said the North fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in the first such launches since Pyongyang warned of a "new strategic weapon" and "shocking actual action" at the beginning of the year.
According to the North's state radio, Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the unit's test-firing and called for a strong "military readiness posture."
North Korea conducted 13 major weapons tests last year, but has been keeping its military operations low-key recently amid the outbreak of the coronavirus across the globe.
The latest projectiles were fired within a 20-second interval and flew around 240 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 35 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 476 new virus cases, total now at 4,212
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases expected to keep rising in early March, infection tally tops 3,700