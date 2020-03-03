Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea resumes firing missiles after 95 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)

-- Daegu mayor calls for central gov't help in handling coronavirus infections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opening of spring semester delayed to Mar. 23 amid virus fears (Hankyoreh)

-- Feb car sales plunge 22 pct domestically, 9 pct overseas amid virus fears (Korea Economic Daily)

