Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

March 3, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea resumes firing missiles after 95 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid virus fears (Donga llbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid coronavirus fears (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles amid spreading coronavirus outbreak (Segye Times)
-- Daegu mayor calls for central gov't help in handling coronavirus infections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 3 weeks for first time amid virus woes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed to Mar. 23 amid virus fears (Hankyoreh)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed to Mar. 23 amid virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daegu asks for central gov't help in handling coronavirus infections (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Feb car sales plunge 22 pct domestically, 9 pct overseas amid virus fears (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Patient spike worsens bed shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Shincheonji leader apologizes, vows support for virus efforts (Korea Herald)
-- Shincheonjin founder says sorry for role in illnesses (Korea Times)
(END)

