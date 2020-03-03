Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea resumes firing missiles after 95 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid virus fears (Donga llbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 2 more weeks amid coronavirus fears (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles amid spreading coronavirus outbreak (Segye Times)
-- Daegu mayor calls for central gov't help in handling coronavirus infections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed by 3 weeks for first time amid virus woes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed to Mar. 23 amid virus fears (Hankyoreh)
-- Opening of spring semester delayed to Mar. 23 amid virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daegu asks for central gov't help in handling coronavirus infections (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Feb car sales plunge 22 pct domestically, 9 pct overseas amid virus fears (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Patient spike worsens bed shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Shincheonji leader apologizes, vows support for virus efforts (Korea Herald)
-- Shincheonjin founder says sorry for role in illnesses (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 476 new virus cases, total now at 4,212
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief