(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 3)

The novel coronavirus has forced the Korean economy to a halt. The repercussions are even stronger than during the 1997-98 foreign exchange crisis and the 2007-08 global financial meltdown, as clearly seen in our companies' struggles to stay afloat by laying off employees and slashing their paychecks. Macroeconomic indicators also are falling one after another. Experts even lowered our growth rate this year to the zero percent range.