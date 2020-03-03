Korea's Q4 economic expansion faster than expected, annual growth unchanged
All Headlines 08:00 March 03, 2020
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2019, although this had no effect on the overall economic expansion for last year, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter from three months earlier, 0.1 percentage point higher than earlier expected, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The country's annual growth, however, remained unchanged at 2 percent.
