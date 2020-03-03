Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean airports to conduct screenings on U.S.-bound travelers

All Headlines 07:54 March 03, 2020

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that within 12 hours, all airports in South Korea will conduct coronavirus screenings on travelers on direct flights to the United States.

Pence made the remark as he provided an update on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak during a White House press briefing.

This AFP photo shows U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) speaking during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 2, 2020. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Debbie Birx looks on. (Yonhap)

