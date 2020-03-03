S. Korean airports to conduct screenings on U.S.-bound travelers
All Headlines 07:54 March 03, 2020
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that within 12 hours, all airports in South Korea will conduct coronavirus screenings on travelers on direct flights to the United States.
Pence made the remark as he provided an update on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak during a White House press briefing.
