(LEAD) S. Korean airports begin coronavirus screenings on U.S.-bound travelers

All Headlines 08:03 March 03, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that all airports in South Korea have begun coronavirus screenings on travelers taking direct flights to the United States.

Pence said the screenings began three hours ago and involve multiple temperature checks on the passengers before they board.

The vice president was providing an update on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak at a White House press briefing.

Italy, another country hit hard by the virus, will also begin screenings within 12 hours, according to Pence.

The precautionary measure for South Korea comes after the country reported 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.

This AFP photo shows U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) speaking during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 2, 2020. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Debbie Birx looks on. (Yonhap)

