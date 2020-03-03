(LEAD) S. Korean airports begin coronavirus screenings on U.S.-bound travelers
(ATTN: UPDATES with details; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that all airports in South Korea have begun coronavirus screenings on travelers taking direct flights to the United States.
Pence said the screenings began three hours ago and involve multiple temperature checks on the passengers before they board.
The vice president was providing an update on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak at a White House press briefing.
Italy, another country hit hard by the virus, will also begin screenings within 12 hours, according to Pence.
The precautionary measure for South Korea comes after the country reported 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 476 new virus cases, total now at 4,212
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief