Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 30

Suwon 12/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/00 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 14/00 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 12/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 13/02 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/06 Cloudy 30

