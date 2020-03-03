Surviving victims of sexual slavery by Japan reduced to 18
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II died this week, a civic group said Tuesday, bringing down the number of surviving victims to 18.
The woman, identified only as Lee, died Monday at the age of 92 at her home in Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.
Lee was born in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, in 1928 before being taken to China and forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops at the age of 17. Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.
She had lived in China after Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule in 1945 and returned home in the 2000s after recovering her nationality, the council said.
Her funeral will be held privately according to the will of her bereaved family, it added.
Lee's death brought the number of registered surviving victims, euphemistically called comfort women, to 18.
It is the second such death this year after a former comfort woman died in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in January.
Historians say that around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to provide sex services for Japanese soldiers.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 476 new virus cases, total now at 4,212