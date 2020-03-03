Seoul stocks trim earlier gains on profit-taking
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared back part of their earlier gains late Tuesday morning as investors sought profit-taking amid the unabated coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 25.49 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,028.00 as of 11:15 a.m.
South Korean shares opened sharply higher earlier in the day, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street over expectations of rate cuts in the United States and other countries to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.09 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index climbed 4.49 percent.
Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said expectations of rate cuts by central banks around the world gave a boost to the South Korean main index.
He said foreigners and institutions turned net sellers on profit-taking by taking advantage of a rebound in the local stock market.
South Korea has reported more than 4,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll reached 28 on Tuesday.
Most large-cap stocks were up.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.45 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was up 1.52 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics gained 3.98 percent, but South Korea's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor, was flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.60 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief
-
5
(2nd LD) Shincheonji founder apologizes for virus spread, vows full support