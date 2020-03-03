Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Cable wins 100 bln-won deal from Bahrain

All Headlines 10:08 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has clinched an order worth 100 billion won (US$84 million) to build submarine cables in Bahrain.

Under the deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Gihaz, LS Cable said it will install the 25-kilometer-long undersea cables connecting Bahrain to its Hawar Islands by September 2021.

