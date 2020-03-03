Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3 additional coronavirus cases reported in military, total at 31

All Headlines 10:25 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Two more service personnel and a civilian worker for the military tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 31 early Tuesday, the defense ministry said.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were an Army officer and an employee of the Air Force stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu as well as a Marine Corps officer in the southeastern port city of Pohang, according to the ministry.

Of the total, 17 are in the Army, 11 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one in the Navy, the ministry said.

As of midnight Tuesday, South Korea reported 4,812 virus patients, with nearly 75 percent of cases occurring in Daegu.

Troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in northern Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 26, 2020. The military is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its ranks. (Yonhap)

