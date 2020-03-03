Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coronavirus cases in Seoul near 100

All Headlines 10:39 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea's capital rose to nearly 100 early Tuesday, according to government data.

COVID-19 infections in Seoul reached 98 as of midnight Tuesday, increasing from 91 the previous day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

This photo taken on March 2, 2020, shows a drive-thru clinic installed in front of Seoul Olympic Stadium in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Of the total, 14 cases were linked to the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in northwestern Seoul, where patients, hospital employees and patients' families have been affected, according to Monday data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The KCDC data, meanwhile, showed that total infections in the country reached 4,812, spiking by 600 from the previous day.

