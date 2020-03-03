Moon declares 'war' against virus, puts gov't on 24-hour alert
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stated Tuesday that South Korea has begun a "war" against COVID-19 as the crisis in Daegu and nearby North Gyeongsang Province peaks, placing all government agencies on a 24-hour full alert.
Speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting, he announced plans to inject 30 trillion won (US$25 billion) of funds directly or indirectly into the virus response. The meeting was held in combination with a daily session of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government office complex in Seoul.
He said the continuing confirmation of additional cases is "a critical phase" and added the situation has changed completely due to the massive number of infections of followers of a fringe religious group known as Shincheonji.
His remarks came as health authorities put the total number of those infected with the virus in the nation at 4,812, up 600 from Monday. Most of the cases were reported in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the neighboring province.
"The crisis in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province reached its peak and the whole country has entered a war against the infectious disease," Moon said.
He ordered all of the government's organizations to shift to a "24-hour emergency situation room system," citing the need to bolster readiness to handle quarantine and economy-related measures.
"The economic situation is grave," he said, adding that the government would spend 30 trillion won on dealing with the crisis, including a planned supplementary budget.
He also apologized deeply to the public for the failure to supply masks quickly and sufficiently. He called on the government to take strong steps to address the problem.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief
-
5
(2nd LD) Shincheonji founder apologizes for virus spread, vows full support