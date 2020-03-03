Hyundai, Kia wholesale figures in China plunge 95 pct last month
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday wholesale figures at their plants in China plunged 95 percent in February from a year earlier on suspended operations amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 3,000 vehicles manufactured in their plants in the world's biggest automobile market last month, sharply down from 60,049 units a year ago, the companies said.
Their global output capacity is 9.35 million vehicles, and their plants in China account for 29 percent, or 2.7 million units, of the total.
Manufacturers in China, domestic and foreign, stopped operations at their plants when China extended the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 9 as part of efforts to prevent of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The combined sales of Hyundai and Kia fell 4.2 percent to 994,848 units in global markets in the first two months from 1,038,740 a year earlier, according to their sales data.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 84 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 977
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief
-
4
(2nd LD) Shincheonji founder apologizes for virus spread, vows full support
-
5
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812