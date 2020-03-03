(2nd LD) Seven sailors wounded in grenade explosion on Navy vessel
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with latest update; ADDS more details throughout; CHANGES photo)
BUSAN/SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A grenade exploded on a Navy vessel during a maritime firing drill off the southern coast on Tuesday, wounding seven sailors, two of them seriously, the Navy said.
The explosion occurred for unidentified reasons at around 12:20 p.m. on the 130-ton Chamsuri-class patrol killer boat affiliated with the Third Fleet in waters near Geoje Island, according to the Navy.
Two were wounded seriously, though the injuries are not life-threatening, while five others sustained light wounds, the Navy said. All have been sent to nearby hospitals, it added.
"The Navy immediately halted all firing drills on and off shore, and is conducting an investigation into what caused the accident. We will then seek preventive measures," the Navy said in a release.
Around 30 sailors were on the patrol boat at the time of the accident for a drill "necessary for the maintenance of the vessel and readiness posture," according to a naval officer.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812
-
4
Moon declares 'war' against virus, puts gov't on 24-hour alert
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812