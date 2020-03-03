Gov't to postpone civil service entrance written test over coronavirus
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government said Tuesday it has decided to postpone a written test for applicants seeking to become public servants at the lowest ranked grade nine of the civil service until after May amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
The test, scheduled for March 28, will be put off until possibly after May, according the Ministry of Personnel Management.
The move follows the government's recent decision to postpone the first round of tests to select diplomats and public servants for grade five until after April.
The ministry said it has made an emergency decision on the basis of the test being conducted nationwide, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of applicants and the wider population.
Around 185,000 people applied for the state test to pick ninth-grade public officials.
South Korea reported additional 600 cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 4,812. More than half the cases have been traced to a branch of the religious sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea hit by more travel restrictions as new coronavirus spreads
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
(2nd LD) Shincheonji founder apologizes for virus spread, vows full support
-
4
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea confirms 4 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 26: KCDC chief