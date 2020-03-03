KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 19,550 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,510 UP 140
TONGYANG 1,390 UP 100
KISWire 16,600 UP 200
LotteFood 333,500 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,300 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 89,500 UP 1,000
KCC 167,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 61,600 DN 1,800
HyundaiMtr 112,500 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 4,555 DN 70
SBC 11,000 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 21,500 0
LGInt 11,250 UP 150
JWPHARMA 24,950 UP 250
SK hynix 92,800 UP 700
Youngpoong 569,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,850 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,000 UP 900
Kogas 27,150 UP 100
Hanwha 20,400 UP 450
DB HiTek 25,200 DN 450
CJ 81,300 UP 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,150 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 32,050 DN 150
HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 450
Yuhan 226,500 UP 4,000
SLCORP 14,750 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 57,300 UP 600
DaelimInd 72,200 UP 800
BukwangPharm 13,200 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,000 0
TaekwangInd 804,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 4,950 UP 10
HankookShellOil 273,500 UP 10,500
KAL 22,400 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 20
