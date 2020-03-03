LG Corp. 68,300 UP 500

SsangyongMtr 1,890 UP 10

BoryungPharm 12,250 UP 250

L&L 12,450 UP 50

NamyangDairy 382,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 33,850 UP 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 23,950 UP 150

Shinsegae 241,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 256,500 DN 8,500

SGBC 32,400 UP 50

Hyosung 68,900 0

LOTTE 29,600 UP 600

AK Holdings 24,450 UP 150

Binggrae 53,200 DN 600

GCH Corp 17,950 UP 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,650 DN 30

POSCO 192,000 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 68,300 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,550 UP 550

KUMHOTIRE 3,640 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 41,450 DN 150

SamsungElec 55,400 UP 400

NHIS 10,200 UP 320

SK Discovery 21,800 UP 100

LS 36,300 UP 100

GC Corp 117,000 0

GS E&C 26,500 UP 500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,150 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 308,000 UP 3,500

KPIC 87,300 UP 1,700

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,370 UP 40

SKC 52,500 UP 100

KiaMtr 34,900 UP 400

Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 UP 300

PanOcean 3,765 DN 30

LotteChilsung 112,500 DN 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12650 UP200

GS Retail 34,850 DN 350

Ottogi 490,500 DN 500

(MORE)