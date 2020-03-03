KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 68,300 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 1,890 UP 10
BoryungPharm 12,250 UP 250
L&L 12,450 UP 50
NamyangDairy 382,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,850 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,950 UP 150
Shinsegae 241,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 256,500 DN 8,500
SGBC 32,400 UP 50
Hyosung 68,900 0
LOTTE 29,600 UP 600
AK Holdings 24,450 UP 150
Binggrae 53,200 DN 600
GCH Corp 17,950 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,650 DN 30
POSCO 192,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 68,300 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,550 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,640 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 41,450 DN 150
SamsungElec 55,400 UP 400
NHIS 10,200 UP 320
SK Discovery 21,800 UP 100
LS 36,300 UP 100
GC Corp 117,000 0
GS E&C 26,500 UP 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,150 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 308,000 UP 3,500
KPIC 87,300 UP 1,700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,370 UP 40
SKC 52,500 UP 100
KiaMtr 34,900 UP 400
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 UP 300
PanOcean 3,765 DN 30
LotteChilsung 112,500 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12650 UP200
GS Retail 34,850 DN 350
Ottogi 490,500 DN 500
