KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 21,400 UP 600
DaeduckElec 9,420 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 3,475 UP 40
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 600
Hanmi Science 30,900 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 131,000 0
Hanssem 62,800 DN 300
KSOE 103,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,000 UP 50
OCI 49,900 UP 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,000 UP 50
KorZinc 408,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 0
SYC 38,300 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 36,400 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 26,850 DN 50
S-Oil 68,100 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 136,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,050 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 58,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 204,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,750 0
HDC HOLDINGS 9,240 UP 30
S-1 83,700 UP 700
Hanchem 93,100 DN 500
DWS 22,350 UP 200
UNID 38,600 DN 50
KEPCO 21,200 UP 250
SamsungSecu 33,200 UP 250
SKTelecom 207,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 41,150 UP 300
HyundaiElev 54,900 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,550 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 100
SK 191,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 4,900 DN 120
GKL 17,150 UP 300
Handsome 24,750 DN 100
COWAY 67,800 DN 2,100
