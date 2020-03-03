IlyangPharm 21,400 UP 600

DaeduckElec 9,420 DN 60

MERITZ SECU 3,475 UP 40

HtlShilla 82,000 UP 600

Hanmi Science 30,900 UP 250

SamsungElecMech 131,000 0

Hanssem 62,800 DN 300

KSOE 103,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,000 UP 50

OCI 49,900 UP 700

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,000 UP 50

KorZinc 408,500 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,900 0

SYC 38,300 UP 200

HyundaiMipoDock 36,400 DN 300

IS DONGSEO 26,850 DN 50

S-Oil 68,100 UP 1,400

LG Innotek 136,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI WIA 38,050 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 58,500 DN 1,000

Mobis 204,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,750 0

HDC HOLDINGS 9,240 UP 30

S-1 83,700 UP 700

Hanchem 93,100 DN 500

DWS 22,350 UP 200

UNID 38,600 DN 50

KEPCO 21,200 UP 250

SamsungSecu 33,200 UP 250

SKTelecom 207,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 41,150 UP 300

HyundaiElev 54,900 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,550 UP 250

Hanon Systems 10,550 DN 100

SK 191,500 UP 500

DAEKYO 4,900 DN 120

GKL 17,150 UP 300

Handsome 24,750 DN 100

COWAY 67,800 DN 2,100

(MORE)