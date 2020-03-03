KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,100 UP 1,300
IBK 9,390 DN 40
KorElecTerm 31,850 DN 700
NamhaeChem 7,010 UP 80
DONGSUH 15,650 UP 150
BGF 4,570 UP 50
SamsungEng 14,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 19,350 UP 250
KT 23,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN3000
LG Uplus 12,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 56,300 DN 500
KT&G 84,900 DN 500
DHICO 4,990 UP 35
LG Display 13,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 23,350 UP 300
NAVER 175,000 0
Kakao 175,000 0
NCsoft 679,000 UP 18,000
DSME 21,900 0
DSINFRA 4,240 UP 40
DWEC 4,005 DN 20
Donga ST 90,500 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 300
LGH&H 1,232,000 UP 22,000
LGCHEM 386,500 UP 9,500
KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,550 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 60,200 UP 100
Celltrion 172,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 18,200 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 0
