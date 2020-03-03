Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 March 03, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,100 UP 1,300
IBK 9,390 DN 40
KorElecTerm 31,850 DN 700
NamhaeChem 7,010 UP 80
DONGSUH 15,650 UP 150
BGF 4,570 UP 50
SamsungEng 14,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 19,350 UP 250
KT 23,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN3000
LG Uplus 12,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 56,300 DN 500
KT&G 84,900 DN 500
DHICO 4,990 UP 35
LG Display 13,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 23,350 UP 300
NAVER 175,000 0
Kakao 175,000 0
NCsoft 679,000 UP 18,000
DSME 21,900 0
DSINFRA 4,240 UP 40
DWEC 4,005 DN 20
Donga ST 90,500 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 249,500 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 300
LGH&H 1,232,000 UP 22,000
LGCHEM 386,500 UP 9,500
KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,550 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 60,200 UP 100
Celltrion 172,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 18,200 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 0
(MORE)

