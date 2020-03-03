LOTTE SHOPPING 97,100 UP 1,300

IBK 9,390 DN 40

KorElecTerm 31,850 DN 700

NamhaeChem 7,010 UP 80

DONGSUH 15,650 UP 150

BGF 4,570 UP 50

SamsungEng 14,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 0

SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 700

CheilWorldwide 19,350 UP 250

KT 23,500 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN3000

LG Uplus 12,800 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 56,300 DN 500

KT&G 84,900 DN 500

DHICO 4,990 UP 35

LG Display 13,900 UP 400

Kangwonland 23,350 UP 300

NAVER 175,000 0

Kakao 175,000 0

NCsoft 679,000 UP 18,000

DSME 21,900 0

DSINFRA 4,240 UP 40

DWEC 4,005 DN 20

Donga ST 90,500 UP 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,950 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 249,500 UP 2,500

DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 300

LGH&H 1,232,000 UP 22,000

LGCHEM 386,500 UP 9,500

KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,100 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 34,900 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,550 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 60,200 UP 100

Celltrion 172,500 DN 2,500

Huchems 18,200 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 0

(MORE)