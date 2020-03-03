KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 63,400 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 21,050 UP 50
GS 40,750 DN 50
CJ CGV 23,750 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 9,460 UP 320
LIG Nex1 26,450 UP 450
Fila Holdings 38,050 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,100 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,625 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 DN 2,500
LF 12,600 UP 300
FOOSUNG 7,320 UP 30
JW HOLDINGS 5,110 UP 30
SK Innovation 114,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 20,750 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 38,100 DN 300
Hansae 13,650 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 45,400 DN 250
Youngone Corp 32,300 UP 600
KOLON IND 33,100 DN 150
HanmiPharm 266,500 0
BNK Financial Group 6,090 DN 10
emart 111,500 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY252 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,750 UP 350
CUCKOO 93,000 DN 500
COSMAX 80,000 DN 700
MANDO 29,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 479,500 UP 12,500
INNOCEAN 65,200 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 28,100 UP 100
Netmarble 88,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S275000 UP2000
ORION 94,100 DN 500
BGF Retail 155,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 61,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 16,950 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,400 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,470 DN 20
(END)
