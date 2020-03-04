Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- "Monthly income tumbles to 200,000 won after coronavirus" (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shadow of 'all-out' effort against coronavirus, elderly citizen died alone (Kookmin Daily)
-- Need for intensive care for vulnerable elderly people suffering from underlying diseases (Donga llbo)
-- Experts call for change of policy to financially support people as they face threat to livelihoods (Seoul Shinmun)
-- "Stay at home for 2 weeks," everyday quarantine measures are "real vaccine" (Segye Times)
-- N.K. leader's sister slams Cheong Wa Dae for expressing concern over projectile launches (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 61 pct of "middle-of-the-road voters" says coronavirus will affect decision in April elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Those who fail to halt everyday life for livelihood (Hankyoreh)
-- Few policy measures available on mask supply, hospital beds amid over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus patients (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't recommends reuse of masks in face of mask shortage (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Due to coronavirus, 10 major groups modify business plans (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon apologizes for continuing face mask shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea tops 5,000 virus infections in 43 days since start of outbreak (Korea Herald)
-- Number of virus infections over 5,000 (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches