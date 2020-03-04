(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 4)

The church's serious commitment is indeed in doubt. In the conference, Lee vowed to fully cooperate with the government to combat the virus. However, the church spokesman told reporters after the conference that the church was the victim of a "witch-hunt", because "it is not the church that made the virus." Given that over 80 percent of virus infections in South Korea are now linked to the Shincheonji Church, such an attitude will only deepen public mistrust of the religious group.

