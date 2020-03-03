Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai unveils designs of EV concept 'Prophecy'

All Headlines 19:55 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Friday unveiled the design of its all-electric concept car, Prophecy, as it strives to strengthen its lineup.

The concept car adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction, Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology, the company said in a statement.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the exterior design of the Prophecy EV concept. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Prophecy stands out as it ditches the steering wheel in favor of joysticks, which are designed for a driver to take over when autonomous technology is not available.

Hyundai said swapping the wheel for joysticks is convenient for the driver and passengers.

Hyundai originally planned to release details about the new electric model at the Geneva International Motor Show, scheduled to be held in Palexpo, Switzerland, from March 7-17.

But the motor show was cancelled due to growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

Hyundai has applied the new design language to the face-lifted model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016 and the new Sonata sedan launched in March last year.

This photo provided by Hyundai shows the interior design of the Prophecy EV concept. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-EV concept
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!