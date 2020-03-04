Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he has no reaction to N.K. launches

All Headlines 05:14 March 04, 2020

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has "no reaction" to North Korea's projectile launches this week.

"No, I have no reaction. Short-term missiles, no," he said in response to a reporter's question during an event on the coronavirus.

This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (R) at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on March 3, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!