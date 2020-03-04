Trump says he has no reaction to N.K. launches
All Headlines 05:14 March 04, 2020
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has "no reaction" to North Korea's projectile launches this week.
"No, I have no reaction. Short-term missiles, no," he said in response to a reporter's question during an event on the coronavirus.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
