Go to Contents Go to Navigation

6 missing in fishing boat fire in waters off Jeju Island

All Headlines 07:58 March 04, 2020

JEJU, March 4 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat carrying eight crew members caught fire in waters off South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday, leaving six unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

A fire broke out on the 29-ton ship at around 3:18 a.m. in waters about 74 kilometers southeast of Udo Island near Jeju, according to the maritime police.

Of the three South Korean and five Vietnamese people aboard, two South Koreans have been rescued so far, with search operations still under way.

Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the crew, a Coast Guard officer said, adding that they are exploring various possibilities as to their fate.

6 missing in fishing boat fire in waters off Jeju Island - 1

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#fishing boat #fire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!