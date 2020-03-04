6 missing in fishing boat fire in waters off Jeju Island
JEJU, March 4 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat carrying eight crew members caught fire in waters off South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday, leaving six unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.
A fire broke out on the 29-ton ship at around 3:18 a.m. in waters about 74 kilometers southeast of Udo Island near Jeju, according to the maritime police.
Of the three South Korean and five Vietnamese people aboard, two South Koreans have been rescued so far, with search operations still under way.
Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the crew, a Coast Guard officer said, adding that they are exploring various possibilities as to their fate.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 169 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 1,146
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches