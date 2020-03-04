Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

March 04, 2020

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/01 Sleet 60

Incheon 04/02 Sunny 60

Suwon 04/01 Sunny 60

Cheongju 07/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 07/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 06/00 Sunny 60

Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 07/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/03 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 10/05 Sunny 20

Busan 13/07 Cloudy 0

