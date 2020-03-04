Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 March 04, 2020
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/01 Sleet 60
Incheon 04/02 Sunny 60
Suwon 04/01 Sunny 60
Cheongju 07/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 07/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 06/00 Sunny 60
Gangneung 09/04 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 07/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 08/03 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 10/05 Sunny 20
Busan 13/07 Cloudy 0
(END)
