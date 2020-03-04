Tongyeong music fest canceled over coronavirus spread
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming Tongyeong International Music Festival (TIMF), an annual classical music gala, has been canceled amid the wide spread of the new coronavirus in South Korea, organizers said Wednesday.
"As South Korea continues to be affected by outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, TIMF Concert Hall, along with many other venues across the country, has been closed," the TIMF Foundation said in an English-language statement posted on its website. "Concerns for the safety of our participating artists and audiences have led the TIMF Foundation to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 TIMF."
The 2020 TIMF was to kick off on March 27 and run through April 5 at TIMF Concert Hall in the southern coastal city of Tongyeong, with 363 artists from 23 countries set to perform.
It was founded in 2002 to commemorate South Korea's renowned composer Yun I-sang, who was born in Sancheong, near Tongyeong, in 1917.
South Korea reported 5,328 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, 44 days after the first case was reported on Jan. 20. The government raised the virus alert to the highest level late last month and has since asked people to refrain from outdoor activities.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches