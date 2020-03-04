Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 516 new virus cases, total now at 5,328
SEOUL -- South Korea reported 516 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 5,328, with the outbreak in the southeastern city of Daegu, the hotspot here, showing little sign of a slowdown.
So far, 32 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses, have died in South Korea from the respiratory virus that emerged in China late last year, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea proposes 11.7 tln-won extra budget to fight virus, shore up economy
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday proposed an extra budget of nearly 12 trillion won to help better deal with the new coronavirus and minimize economic fallout from its outbreak here.
The extra budget bill for 11.7 trillion won (US$9.82 billion), to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval on Thursday, is the country's largest-ever supplementary budget bill to handle the fallout from a contagious disease.
-----------------
92 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- A total of 92 countries and territories were imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people from coronavirus-hit South Korea on Wednesday, with Qatar being the latest to slap an entry ban.
As of 9 a.m., 38 countries and territories barred the entry of travelers who have visited Korea in at least the past two weeks, according to the foreign ministry website.
-----------------
(LEAD) Trump says looking closely at S. Korea for possible travel restriction
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is looking closely at the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and will decide "at the right time" whether to impose travel restrictions on the country.
Trump was asked by a reporter if he is considering cutting off travel to and from South Korea and Italy, two countries hit hard by the disease.
-----------------
S. Korea to sharply restrict face mask exports, rev up weekend production
SEOUL -- Government, ruling party and presidential officials agreed Wednesday to sharply restrict exports of face masks and spur their production even during weekends to fight against the new coronavirus.
The government has begun to provide face masks via public organizations since last week amid a surge in infections. But many people still find it difficult to buy protective goods due to a sharp supply shortage.
-----------------
Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Global super band BTS debuted three of its new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for this week on Wednesday while topping a string of other Billboard charts with its new album, "Map of the Soul: 7."
According to the weekly Billboard chart updates, "ON," the lead track of "7," ranked 4th on the Hot 100 chart dated March 7, as previously announced by the music magazine. It was BTS' first top 5 hit on the Hot 100.
-----------------
Trump says he has no reaction to N.K. launches
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has "no reaction" to North Korea's projectile launches this week.
"No, I have no reaction. Short-term missiles, no," he said in response to a reporter's question during an event on the coronavirus.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae scrutinizing Kim Yo-jong's statement in 'prudent' response: official
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in is "prudently" analyzing the first reported statement by Kim Yo-jong, an influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, against South Korea, an official here said Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae has no plan to respond formally to her scathing written criticism of Moon's office, according to the official.
-----------------
Two-thirds of foreign firms expect weaker sales on virus: poll
SEOUL -- Nearly two-thirds of foreign firms in South Korea expect their sales to drop due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, a poll showed Wednesday.
The survey of 150 foreign-invested corporations showed 67.3 percent of the respondents anticipating a decline in their shipments due to the fast-spreading epidemic.
