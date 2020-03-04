Vice FM to meet U.S. Amb. Harris to prevent excessive measures against S. Koreans over coronavirus fears
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young was set to meet U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, amid Seoul's efforts to persuade countries not to institute excessive entry restrictions against Koreans over new coronavirus fears.
The meeting comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is watching the coronavirus outbreak in Korea "very closely," and that his government will make the "right determination at the right time."
At the meeting, Cho is expected to reiterate South Korea's all-out efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly its sweeping diagnostic program that has led to a recent rise in the number of reported infections.
South Korea has logged a total of 5,328 confirmed cases and 32 deaths, with 92 countries and territories enforcing entry bans or quarantine programs for travelers from Korea.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. had reported more than 100 infections and nine deaths connected to the novel virus.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
