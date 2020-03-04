Taihan Electric Wire to supply underground power grids to Denmark
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Electric Wire Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Wednesday that it has won a deal to supply high voltage underground power grids to Danish state-run power transmission company Energinet.
Under the agreement, Taihan said it will supply cables and cable accessories and carry out installation and connection.
The company did not reveal the value of the deal.
Taihan said it expects to supply more than 25 percent of orders to be placed by Energinet until March 2028.
The latest order from Energinet "will be a good opportunity for us to expect orders from other major countries such as Germany and Norway," a company official said.
The deal marked the first entry into Denmark by Taihan.
Taihan has been expanding its European market by winning orders for extra high-voltage cable projects in the Netherlands, Sweden and Britain.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches