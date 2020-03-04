KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,550 UP 180
SKC 54,400 UP 1,900
AK Holdings 24,650 UP 200
LOTTE 29,850 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 113,000 UP 500
AmoreG 63,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,650 0
POSCO 194,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 91,100 UP 3,800
SPC SAMLIP 68,800 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 UP 10,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,750 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,730 UP 90
DB INSURANCE 40,650 DN 800
SLCORP 14,950 UP 200
Yuhan 227,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 57,400 UP 2,000
NHIS 10,450 UP 250
SK Discovery 22,500 UP 700
LotteChilsung 111,500 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 18,300 UP 350
LS 36,200 DN 100
GC Corp 117,000 0
Binggrae 53,000 DN 200
GS E&C 26,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 315,000 UP 7,000
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 150
L&L 12,400 DN 50
NamyangDairy 383,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,100 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,400 UP 450
Nongshim 273,500 UP 17,000
Hyosung 70,500 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 253,000 UP 11,500
SGBC 33,200 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,650 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,950 DN 50
Kogas 27,200 UP 50
Hanwha 20,500 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches