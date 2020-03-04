Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 March 04, 2020

DB HiTek 25,800 UP 600
CJ 82,600 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 25,000 UP 50
LGInt 11,350 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 4,625 UP 70
WooriFinancialGroup 9,630 UP 160
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,200 UP 50
ShinhanGroup 33,150 UP 1,100
HITEJINRO 28,750 UP 1,950
CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 UP 7,000
DOOSAN 59,500 UP 2,200
DaelimInd 73,600 UP 1,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12300 DN350
KiaMtr 35,750 UP 850
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 0
SK hynix 94,300 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 569,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 35,150 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,460 UP 70
SBC 10,900 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 20,950 DN 550
Daesang 19,900 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,770 UP 260
ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 50
KISWire 16,550 DN 50
LotteFood 334,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,270 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 88,700 DN 800
KCC 168,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 266,500 DN 7,000
BukwangPharm 13,250 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,700 UP 700
TaekwangInd 804,000 0
SsangyongCement 4,945 DN 5
KAL 24,000 UP 1,600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 UP 70
LG Corp. 68,100 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 1,870 DN 20
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,000 DN 11,000
GS Retail 35,350 UP 500
(MORE)

