KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 516,000 UP 25,500
IlyangPharm 21,450 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,570 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,555 UP 80
HtlShilla 85,300 UP 3,300
Hanmi Science 31,150 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 133,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 65,200 UP 2,400
KSOE 106,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,700 UP 700
OCI 50,100 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,100 UP 100
KorZinc 413,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,000 UP 100
SYC 38,200 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 36,850 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 27,250 UP 400
S-Oil 67,500 DN 600
LG Innotek 136,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,300 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 61,900 UP 3,400
Mobis 209,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,400 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 9,400 UP 160
S-1 85,700 UP 2,000
Hanchem 94,800 UP 1,700
DWS 22,250 DN 100
UNID 38,300 DN 300
KEPCO 21,650 UP 450
SamsungSecu 34,300 UP 1,100
SKTelecom 219,500 UP 12,500
S&T MOTIV 41,200 UP 50
HyundaiElev 55,400 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,600 UP 50
Hanon Systems 10,600 UP 50
SK 197,000 UP 5,500
DAEKYO 4,885 DN 15
GKL 17,400 UP 250
Handsome 25,100 UP 350
