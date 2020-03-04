KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 69,800 UP 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,600 UP 500
IBK 9,450 UP 60
KorElecTerm 32,550 UP 700
NamhaeChem 7,090 UP 80
DONGSUH 15,800 UP 150
BGF 4,705 UP 135
SamsungEng 14,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 3,875 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 19,850 UP 500
KT 23,650 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190500 UP9000
LG Uplus 13,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 56,600 UP 300
KT&G 81,500 DN 3,400
DHICO 4,990 0
LG Display 14,100 UP 200
Kangwonland 23,650 UP 300
NAVER 178,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 179,500 UP 4,500
NCsoft 720,000 UP 41,000
DSME 22,350 UP 450
DSINFRA 4,260 UP 20
DWEC 4,035 UP 30
Donga ST 91,100 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,050 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 258,500 UP 9,000
DongwonF&B 207,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 250
LGH&H 1,269,000 UP 37,000
LGCHEM 392,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 18,450 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,750 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,750 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 60,600 UP 400
Celltrion 174,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 18,250 UP 50
