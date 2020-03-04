KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,500 UP 1,500
KIH 64,100 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 21,200 UP 150
GS 40,650 DN 100
CJ CGV 24,400 UP 650
HYUNDAILIVART 9,490 UP 30
LIG Nex1 26,700 UP 250
Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 124,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,650 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 1,600 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 3,000
LF 12,800 UP 200
FOOSUNG 7,720 UP 400
JW HOLDINGS 5,120 UP 10
SK Innovation 115,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 21,050 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 38,950 UP 850
Hansae 13,750 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 45,400 0
Youngone Corp 31,500 DN 800
KOLON IND 33,500 UP 400
HanmiPharm 271,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,050 DN 40
emart 113,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY254 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 42,500 UP 750
CUCKOO 94,300 UP 1,300
COSMAX 84,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 30,100 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 489,000 UP 9,500
INNOCEAN 65,000 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 28,600 UP 500
Netmarble 94,300 UP 6,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S276000 UP1000
ORION 97,100 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 160,500 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 62,100 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 17,150 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,900 UP 500
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 1,300, tests on church followers start
-
3
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
5
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches