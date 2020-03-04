Hyundai U.S. sales up 18 pct in Feb. on strong SUV demand
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in the United States rose 17.9 percent in February from a year earlier, helped by robust sales of SUVs.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 106,777 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market last month, compared with 90,546 units the previous year, the companies' sales data showed.
The annual figures include sales of Genesis models that are sold under Hyundai's independent Genesis brand.
Hyundai and Genesis' U.S. sales climbed 15.8 percent on-year to 54,600 units in February from 47,140 during the same period of 2019.
The Genesis G70, G80 and G90 models are available in the U.S. market.
Hyundai's SUV lineup includes the flagship Palisade and compact, entry-level Venue.
Hyundai's sales in the U.S. marked the highest for the month of February, outpacing the previous record set in February 2016.
"The recent launches of the all-new Palisade, Sonata and Venue are resonating with customers and validating their status as segment-defining vehicles," said Randy Parker, vice president handling national sales at Hyundai Motor America.
Kia's sales climbed 20 percent to 52,177 from 43,406 during the same period.
Bill Peffer, vice president of sales operations at Kia Motors America, said the record-breaking momentum started last year with its flagship SUV Telluride.
The Telluride, manufactured in Kia's Georgia plant and sold in North American markets only, was named the 2020 SUV of the year by MotorTrend.
"With six utility vehicles now in our lineup and several new products on the way, we know Kia's upward path will continue through the first quarter and beyond," Peffer said.
