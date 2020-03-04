Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Three children dead in house fire

All Headlines 17:44 March 04, 2020

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Three children were killed in a house fire in Seoul on Wednesday, police and fire fighters said.

The fire occurred on the third floor of a commercial-residential building in Godeok-dong, southeastern Seoul, at around 3 p.m., they said.

The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later, but three children -- a four-year-old boy, four-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl -- were found dead at the scene, they said, adding an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident.

Three children dead in house fire - 1

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#house fire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!