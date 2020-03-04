(LEAD) Three children dead in house fire
(ATTN: ADDS more info at bottom)
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Three children were killed in a house fire in Seoul on Wednesday, police and fire fighters said.
The fire occurred on the third floor of a commercial-residential building in Godeok-dong, southeastern Seoul, at around 3 p.m., they said.
The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later, but three children -- a four-year-old boy, four-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl -- were found dead at the scene, they said, adding an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident.
The fire authorities said the children were visiting their grandmother's home, but apparently there were no adults present when the fire broke out.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
3
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(3rd LD) Tensions heighten in Seoul following church virus infection
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
5
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 374 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,186
-
2
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
U.S. flies spy aircraft over Korean Peninsula one day after N.K. launches
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus