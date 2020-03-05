(LEAD) New York to recall college students in S. Korea over coronavirus

"Those are countries that have been on the quote-unquote watch list, recall list the federal government has set," Cuomo said during a press briefing on the coronavirus in Albany, the state capital. "The students will come back on a chartered plane, which will land at Stewart Airport. They will then be quarantined for 14 days in dormitory settings. We'll then stay in touch with them after the 14 days and do follow-up work."