Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea sets 11.7 tln won in 'coronavirus extra budget' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Park's 'advice for general elections' called into question (Kookmin Daily)
-- Park's message from prison ahead of general elections stirs controversy (Donga llbo)
-- Operations of car-sharing service Tada suspended (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 66 pct of coronavirus cases represents cluster infections (Segye Times)
-- 30,000 people currently in self-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Park calls for conservatives' unity against ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 11.7 tln won extra budget not enough for fighting coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Poll shows less people willing to vote for ruling party over coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New law passes parliamentary committee to suspend operation of Tada (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Daegu is ailing, but never cries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't proposes $9.9 bln in spending (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul strains to stop virus deaths (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't under fire for mask shortage (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
S. Korea reports 334 new virus cases, total now at 1,595
-
5
(LEAD) Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,600, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to stem fallout
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 293 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,621
-
3
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
4
26 injured in Lotte Chemical plant fire
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,300, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to battle virus