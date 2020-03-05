Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea sets 11.7 tln won in 'coronavirus extra budget' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Park's 'advice for general elections' called into question (Kookmin Daily)

-- Park's message from prison ahead of general elections stirs controversy (Donga llbo)

-- Operations of car-sharing service Tada suspended (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 66 pct of coronavirus cases represents cluster infections (Segye Times)

-- 30,000 people currently in self-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-President Park calls for conservatives' unity against ruling party (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 11.7 tln won extra budget not enough for fighting coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- Poll shows less people willing to vote for ruling party over coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- New law passes parliamentary committee to suspend operation of Tada (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Daegu is ailing, but never cries (Korea Economic Daily)

