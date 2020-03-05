Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin strikes out 7 in simulated game

Ryu, the reigning major league ERA champion and runner-up in the 2019 National League Cy Young Award voting, left the Los Angeles Dodgers after seven years to become the highest-paid pitcher in Blue Jays history with a four-year, US$80 million contract. Ryu has been known for his own set of routines -- he doesn't throw between starts, for one -- and throughout camp, the Blue Jays have appeared willing to give him as much leeway as he needs to get ready for the season at his own pace.